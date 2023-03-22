Peterson was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League against the Cubs an inning after he was hit by a pitch, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Peterson stayed in to run the bases, but was unable to continue on the defensive end. The Athletics should provide an update on the 32-year-old before Thursday's contest.
