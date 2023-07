Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Though he'll hit the bench for the third time in four games with southpaw Ty Blach on the hill for Colorado, the lefty-hitting Peterson still appears to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role at third base for the time being. After going 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 11-3 win, Peterson is slashing .313/.410/.438 with a home run and two stolen bases in 13 games since the All-Star break.