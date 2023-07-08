Peterson will hit the bench against lefty James Paxton and the Red Sox on Saturday.
Peterson started against a lefty in Friday's series opener, but Brennan Bernardino was merely an opener in that contest. Peterson owns a career 52 wRC+ against southpaws, so it's no surprise to see him sit against Paxton. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the hot corner.
