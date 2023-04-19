Peterson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After he was limited to a pinch-hitting role in Monday's 10-1 loss while he tended to a wrist injury, Peterson rejoined the lineup for Tuesday's 4-0 loss and went 0-for-1 with a trio of walks. He'll be back on the bench for the series finale, but the lefty-hitting Peterson's absence likely has more to do with a southpaw (Justin Steele) being on the hill for Chicago rather than any concern about the wrist.