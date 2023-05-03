Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Peterson hit a seventh-inning single and stole second, but he was stranded on base. The infielder has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-11 with two walks and two runs scored in that span. He's up to a .203/.304/.291 slash line with three steals, one home run, eight RBI and nine runs scored through 92 plate appearances this season. Peterson has seen a little more than a strong-side platoon role, but he's only a lock for the lineup against right-handed pitchers.
