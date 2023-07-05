Peterson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
The lefty-hitting Peterson will give way to Aledmys Diaz at third base while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez takes the bump for Detroit. Peterson -- who also sat Tuesday against lefty Tarik Skubal -- is slashing just .171/.222/.171 in 46 plate appearances versus southpaws in 2023.
