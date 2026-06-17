Athletics' Jack Perkins: Fades late in no-decision

Perkins allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The A's staked Perkins to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and he limited the Pirates to just one run through five frames. However, the right-hander began the sixth by serving up a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds followed by a Ryan O'Hearn double before being pulled. O'Hearn eventually came around to score, and a late Pittsburgh comeback removed Perkins from factoring into the decision. The plus side is that Perkins completed five frames for the first time this season, and he reached 85 pitches for the second straight start. It hasn't been the smoothest of transitions for Perkins after he worked out of the bullpen until the beginning of June, but Tuesday's outing was at least a step in the right direction.