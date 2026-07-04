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Athletics' Jack Perkins: Fans eight but takes loss Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perkins (2-4) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Marlins after allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The eight strikeouts tied Perkins' season-high mark, but he couldn't escape the fourth inning and was tagged with his fourth loss of the season. Perkins has allowed at least three runs in all but one of his six appearances since the beginning of June, posting an 8.10 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 26.2 innings in that span. With those numbers, it's hard to trust him in any fantasy format even as a potential innings-eater, as he hasn't pitched more than five frames in any outing this season.

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