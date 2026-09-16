Perkins didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

In his longest and best performance of the season, Perkins fired 53 of 83 pitches for strikes, and the only run to cross the plate against him came as the result of a passed ball by Jonah Heim, which let Chandler Simpson scamper home from third base. Perkins has had a rough season overall, but the 26-year-old right-hander is providing some optimism for 2027 -- over his last six outings, he's produced a 2.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB through 28.1 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road this weekend in Cleveland.