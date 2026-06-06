Athletics' Jack Perkins: Fans six but takes loss Friday

Perkins (2-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Astros, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out six.

The six punchouts were the second-best mark in that category for Perkins this season, but overall, he wasn't very good in his return to the rotation while throwing just 49 of his 75 pitches for strikes. Considering that Aaron Civale (shoulder) and Luis Severino (shoulder) will remain on the injured list for several more weeks, Perkins' spot in the rotation should be safe for now. He should be making his next start in a tough matchup at home against the Brewes next week.