Perkins is moving into the Athletics' rotation and will start Sunday versus Arizona, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

When Mason Miller was traded to San Diego at the deadline, many expected Perkins to move into the closer role. Instead, the rookie right-hander will get a look in the rotation, and it sounds like Sunday's start won't be a one-off. Perkins has pitched well for the A's, posting a 2.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over 19.2 innings spanning eight appearances, but he hasn't gone more than 3.1 innings or 54 pitches in any outing. With that in mind, Perkins may be on some sort of a pitch count Sunday, though he won't be new to a starting role having mainly worked in that capacity as a minor-leaguer. As far as closer duties, it's unclear how that may shake out -- Michael Kelly could be the lead candidate for save chances, but a closer-by-committee situation is also a possibility.