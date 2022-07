The Athletics have selected Perkins with the 154th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound right-hander out of Indiana was a pillar in the Hoosiers rotation in 2022, covering a team-high 83 innings while ranking sixth in the Big Ten Conference with 91 strikeouts. Perkins boasts a fastball that can hit the upper 90s, but control was often an issue for the 22-year-old.