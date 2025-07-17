Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said recently that Perkins is an option to join the team's rotation out of the All-Star break, Jason Burke of Athletics on SI reports.

The Athletics closed out the first half with four starters in their rotation after optioning Mitch Spence to Triple-A Las Vegas. All four of Perkins' appearances in the majors have come in relief, but he went at least three innings in three of them and is also one of the club's better starting pitching prospects. Perkins has struck out 11 over 9.2 innings with the A's and has totaled 68 punchouts in 44 frames this season at Las Vegas. Kotsay also mentioned J.T. Ginn and Osvaldo Bido as potential options for the rotation.