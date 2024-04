Perkins is on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Midland due to a lat injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Perkins sustained the lat injury, but it could sideline him for weeks. Perkins is a fringe prospect who had success at High-A (2.52 ERA) but ran into trouble in 12 appearances (54 innings) at Double-A last year, logging a 5.67 ERA and 1.83 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 29 walks.