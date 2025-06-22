The Athletics called up Perkins from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

The right-hander has been working as a starter with Las Vegas and has a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 44 innings this season, though it appears he'll initially work out of the bullpen for the A's since the club has announced their rotation plans for their next four games. According to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, Perkins will be available out of the bullpen Sunday against Cleveland, though the skipper didn't specify whether the 25-year-old will stick in that role going forward.