Double-A Midland reinstated Perkins (lat) from its 7-day injured list May 20.

Perkins made his season debut for Midland on Thursday, covering 2.1 innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in a loss to Frisco. The 24-year-old right-hander opened the season on the shelf due to a right lat injury but was cleared to join the Midland rotation after making one rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.