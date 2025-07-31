Perkins allowed one run on one hit with no walks or strikeouts over two innings to notch a save against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Perkins entered in the eighth inning and retired the side in order in that frame. He served up a solo homer to Randy Arozarena in the ninth but didn't give up any additional hits and finished off the win to record his third save. Perkins has been quite effective for the A's since making his big-league debut June 22, posting a 2.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over 19.2 innings spanning eight appearances. Interestingly, manager Mark Kotsay said after Wednesday's contest that closer Mason Miller was unavailable, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, despite not dealing with an injury and not having pitched since July 26. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Athletics and Padres are in discussions on a trade for Miller, and if the fireballing reliever were to be dealt, Perkins could be a candidate to ascend to the closer role.