Athletics' Jack Perkins: Settles in after early homer

Perkins allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Perkins gave up a three-run home run to Max Kepler in the first inning. After that Perkins settled in for a decent start, though the Athletics didn't catch up until the ninth inning. This was his longest outing in July -- he's allowed 13 runs over 11.2 innings in three appearances this month. Overall, Perkins has a 6.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 76:24 K:BB through 62.2 innings across 25 games (seven starts). He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Red Sox early next week.