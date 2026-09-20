Perkins (3-12) took the loss against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Perkins allowed just one run in the fourth inning but was outdueled by Gavin Williams. The 26-year-old Perkins threw 54 of 80 pitches for strikes with nine whiffs, and he's now delivered quality starts in back-to-back outings for the first time this season. He owns a 5.90 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 131:48 K:BB across 116 innings as both a reliever and starter this season and will make his final start of the campaign at home against the Astros next weekend.