Perkins (3-13) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings to take the loss versus the Astros on Saturday.

Perkins had largely put together a decent stretch run, but his season will end on a sour note. He gave up three home runs in this outing, accounting for all six of the runs on his line. Perkins ends 2026 with a 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 140:51 K:BB over 121 innings across 37 games (17 starts). He was a bit worse with a 6.75 ERA as a starter, though having a hitter-friendly home park certainly doesn't help.