site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-jacob-lemoine-dfad-by-oakland | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: DFA'd by Oakland
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 12, 2022
at
4:40 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Athletics designated Lemoine for assignment Tuesday.
Lemoine was sent to the minors at the end of May after posting a 7.71 ERA in 16.1 innings of relief. His brutal big-league performance early this season suggests he'll go unclaimed on waivers and remain with Triple-A Las Vegas.
More News
05/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/02/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/02/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read