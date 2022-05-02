Lemoine allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, a walk and a wild pitch over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Guardians on Sunday. He struck out two.

The right-hander was called upon to eat up some innings after starter James Kaprielian made it through just two frames. Lemoine yielded multiple earned runs for the second straight outing, a pair of hiccups that have come following three consecutive scoreless appearances. The 28-year-old, who's in the midst of his first big-league stint, is now carrying a 5.56 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across his first 11.1 innings.