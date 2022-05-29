Lemoine was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old surrendered seven runs in his two appearances since being recalled May 20, and he'll now head back to Triple-A. Lemoine has a 7.71 ERA and 13:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings for Oakland this year.
More News
-
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: Called up Friday•
-
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: Sent down Monday•
-
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: Heavy workload Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: Solid in multi-inning outing•
-
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: Contract selected Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jacob Lemoine: Earns big-league roster spot•