Lemoine allowed an earned run on two hits over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander ate up some valuable innings after starter Adam Oller exited the game following just 1.1 innings. Lemoine has logged two outings thus far, and although he's allowed an earned run in each, Tuesday's damage came on one pitch, a solo home run by Brett Phillips.