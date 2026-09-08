Lopez allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Monday.

Lopez had a quality start going, but he was left in too long and faded in the seventh inning. This was the first time since July 7 where he gave up more than two runs in an appearance. The 28-year-old southpaw is now at a 4.78 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 104:53 K:BB through 111 innings over 24 games (21 starts). Lopez is projected to make his next start at home against the Mariners.