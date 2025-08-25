The Athletics have shut Lopez down from his throwing program due to a Grade 1 flexor strain in his left arm, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez tossed just 65 pitches in his start against the Mariners on Sunday, but not before giving up nine earned runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two across two innings. It's unclear whether an IL stint is required, but the 27-year-old southpaw is considered day-to-day for the moment, per Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America. Manager Mark Kotsay noted Monday that the club is hopeful Lopez can return at some point before the end of the season, even if it means he's working in a bullpen role, according to Gallegos. Joey Estes would be a candidate to enter the Athletics' rotation if Lopez is sidelined for an extended period of time.