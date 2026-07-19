Athletics' Jacob Lopez: Takes loss in return to rotation

Lopez (4-4) allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out six over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Nationals on Sunday.

Lopez is occupying the rotation spot previously held by Aaron Civale, who was designated for assignment Wednesday and subsequently traded to the Cubs on Saturday. This was a mediocre showing for Lopez, though he was able to avoid giving up a home run. He threw 52 of 84 pitches for strikes and may need to stretch out a bit after some time in the bullpen. He has a 6.64 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 49:36 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 15 games (12 starts) this season. Lopez is lined up to make his next appearance on the road in Minnesota.