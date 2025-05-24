Lopez (0-2) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings, taking the loss versus the Phillies on Friday.

Lopez deserved better, but he gave up the only run of the first seven innings of the game, a Trea Turner solo shot four pitches in. The Phillies tacked on three more runs in the ninth, and the Athletics' comeback push came up one run short, leaving Lopez with a hard-luck loss. This was his second start and fifth appearance of the season, and he threw 58 of 91 pitches for strikes in an impressive showing against a tough opponent. He has a 2.57 ERA despite a 1.57 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 14 innings in the majors this season. Lopez has a chance to make a positive impression while J.T. Ginn (quadriceps) is on the 15-day injured list. Lopez will look to repeat his performance from this start in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to be on the road in Toronto.