Wilson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

Wilson's ground rule double in the second inning brought Andy Ibanez and Lawrence Butler home to give the Athletics a 3-1 lead. Wilson has logged two hits in two of his last three outings, though he's gone 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in his other three appearances of the regular season. He's looking to build off a strong 2025 campaign in which he slashed .311/.355/.444 with five steals (on seven attempts), 13 home runs and 63 RBI across 523 plate appearances.