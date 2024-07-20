Wilson was removed from Friday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Wilson hit a single during his first career MLB at-bat in the third inning, but he came up limping after coming around to score and was replaced on defense once the A's took the field. The nature of Wilson's injury remains unknown, but Oakland will provide more information once its training staff takes a closer look at him.
More News
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Making major-league debut Friday•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Contract officially selected•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Heading to big leagues•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Big game in return from IL•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: On IL with knee issue•