Wilson went 1-for-3 in Thursday's loss to the Mariners. He started at shortstop and hit No. 9 in the batting order.

Wilson won the starting shortstop this spring and should be in the lineup nearly every day. The No. 6 overall pick in 2023 has a strong eye at the plate (9.7 K% and 8.0 BB%) that should result in a good batting average despite meager power.