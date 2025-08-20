Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Goes deep in rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (forearm) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Wilson logged seven innings Tuesday and launched a solo shot in his second plate appearance in the third inning. The shortstop has gone 3-for-11 with a double, homer and RBI since starting his rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Las Vegas for a fractured left forearm. While there's still no official return date, the standout rookie isn't expected to need much more time on the farm before rejoining the Athletics.
