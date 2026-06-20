Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Homers in three-RBI effort

Wilson went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

Wilson laced an RBI single in the third inning before launching a two-run homer in the seventh frame to cut into the Athletics' deficit in what ultimately turned into a thrilling comeback win. Since returning from the injured list June 12 following a dislocated left shoulder, the shortstop has gone 7-for-27 (.259) with a homer, two doubles, seven RBI and four runs scored while reaching safely in all seven appearances. Overall, the 24-year-old is slashing .287/.315/.404 with four homers, 10 doubles, 26 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases across 46 contests.