Wilson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Unless he's called upon off the bench as a pinch hitter, Wilson will wrap up his rookie season with a .311/.355/.444 slash line to go with 13 home runs, five stolen bases, 63 RBI and 62 runs in 125 games. Max Muncy will step in for Wilson at shortstop in the finale.

