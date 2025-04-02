Wilson is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Wilson has batted ninth in five of seven games for the Athletics this season, but this is now the second time he's been up in the six spot. The 23-year-old is 6-for-20 with one home run and two RBI in his first six contests this season and would receive a minor boost in fantasy if he starts hitting higher in the batting order regularly.