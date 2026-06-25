Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Out of Athletics' lineup

Wilson (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in San Francisco.

Wilson was forced to exit Wednesday's contest when he injured his left shoulder on a play at home plate. It's the same shoulder he dislocated earlier this season, costing him a month of action at the time. It's not yet clear whether the apparent aggravation of that injury will lead to another extended absence for Wilson, but it seems to be a good sign that he wasn't placed on the injured list prior to Thursday's contest. Alika Williams is filling in at shortstop in the series finale.