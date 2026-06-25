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Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Out of Athletics' lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wilson (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in San Francisco.

Wilson was forced to exit Wednesday's contest when he injured his left shoulder on a play at home plate. It's the same shoulder he dislocated earlier this season, costing him a month of action at the time. It's not yet clear whether the apparent aggravation of that injury will lead to another extended absence for Wilson, but it seems to be a good sign that he wasn't placed on the injured list prior to Thursday's contest. Alika Williams is filling in at shortstop in the series finale.

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