The Athletics have selected Wilson with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

There is a pretty big gap between Wilson's elite ability to make contact and the rest of his tools. He hit .412 as a junior and .361 over his three years at Grand Canyon. Wilson had just 12 strikeouts in 108 games during his final two years in the Western Athletic Conference. Public scouting reports suggest he has a decent chance to stick at shortstop -- his father was 12-year big-league shortstop Jack Wilson -- but he is only an average runner with an above-average arm, so he could move off the six. If that happens, his below-average power could become a disqualifier as it pertains to everyday playing time. There are shades of Tyler Freeman and Nick Madrigal with Wilson, but those aren't low-end outcomes for him, and the fact he comes from a small school doesn't help his case.