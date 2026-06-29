Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Shifts to injured list

The Athletics placed Wilson (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday due to right thumb inflammation.

Wilson had been held out of the lineup for the previous four games due to an injury that the Athletics had been labeling as left shoulder soreness, but his placement on the IL is being attributed to a different injury. In any case, Wilson's stint on the IL is retroactive to Friday, so he could return to action for the final week before the All-Star break if he's able to make a swift recovery from the swollen thumb. The Athletics called up Joshua Kuroda-Grauer from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move, and he and Alika Williams could share time at shortstop while Wilson is on the shelf.