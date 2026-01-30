The Athletics signed Wilson to a seven-year, $70 million contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal includes a club option for 2033.

Wilson finished runner-up to teammate Nick Kurtz in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2025 after slashing .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs, five stolen bases and a 27:39 BB:K over 125 contests in his first full major-league season. The 23-year-old's upside is capped due to his lack of power and mediocre defense at shortstop, but Wilson has some of the best contact skills in the game. It's a contract that should turn out very team-friendly as long as he stays healthy.