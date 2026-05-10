Wilson was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain after exiting Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson went 1-for-2 with a base hit before leaving the game midway through the fifth inning, when he hurt his shoulder while diving at a Gunnar Henderson grounder that fell in for an infield single. The Athletics are set to send Wilson in for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his shoulder sprain, clouding the shortstop's status ahead of the team's six-game week. Darell Hernaiz replaced Wilson at shortstop during Sunday's game and could be in line for an everyday role in the middle infield if Wilson requires a stint on the injured list.