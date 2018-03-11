Athletics' Jairo Labourt: Assigned to Triple-A Nashville
Labourt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
After pitching six innings over six games, Labourt's time at Oakland's spring training has come to an end. In that time he amassed seven walks and gave up four hits, all of which resulted in him surrendering three runs. Although Labourt could see time in Oakland's bullpen this season, it's unlikely that he'll be used in many high leverage situations.
