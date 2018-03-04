Labourt was claimed off waivers by the Athletics on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's been a busy week for the left-handed reliever, as Labourt was claimed by the Reds and optioned to Double-A shortly thereafter, only to eventually end up claimed by Oakland. He'll compete for a bullpen role, taking the roster spot of Brandon Moss, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.