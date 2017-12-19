Athletics' Jake Bray: Sent to Athletics

Bray was traded to the Athletics on Monday as the player to be named in the deal that sent Jaycob Brugman to Baltimore in November, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bray spent all of the 2017 season with Low-A Delmarva, posting a 3.88 ERA and an impressive 82:14 K:BB across 51 innings while also racking up 18 saves in the process. The 25-year-old will likely open next season in the lower minors again.