Diekman (2-1) was charged with the blown save and took the loss by giving up one run on one hit while recording one out during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

The 34-year-old was called upon to escape a two-on, two-out jam with the A's leading 4-2 during the eighth inning, but he instead served up a three-run homer to Miguel Sano. It was a tough break for Diekman, as the fly ball traveled 349 feet to right field and had an xBA of .120 but still managed to find the seats. The left-hander has converted five of six save chances with a 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings.