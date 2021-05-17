Diekman was charged with his second blown save in a win over the Twins on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a wild pitch and recording one strikeout over one-third of an inning.

The veteran left-hander was uncharacteristically poor for the second time in as many days, getting his outing off on the wrong foot by allowing a double to Max Kepler and a subsequent two-run home run by Andrelton Simmons. Diekman has now allowed earned runs in back-to-back appearances for the first time all season and seen his ERA quickly rise from 2.12 to 3.57 in the process.