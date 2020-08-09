Diekman was credited with his fourth hold in a win over the Astros on Saturday, allowing a hit and no walks over a scoreless eighth inning while also recording a strikeout.

Diekman was exceedingly sharp, throwing nine of his 10 pitches for strikes while extending his season-opening scoreless streak to 6.2 innings over seven appearances. The hard-throwing left-hander is one of several veteran later-inning options for manager Bob Melvin that have thrived this season, leading to Oakland's bullpen sporting a 1.80 ERA and .195 BAA across a sample of 219 batters faced going into Sunday's action.