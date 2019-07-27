Diekman was traded from the Royals to the Athletics on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

He was highly sought after in a market where late-inning arms are at a premium, and Oakland must have stepped up with a solid offer to get the Royals to move him with a few days remaining before the deadline. Diekman has a 3.36 FIP (4.75 ERA), 1.34 FIP and 63:23 K:BB in 41.2 innings. He slots in as the clear top left-handed reliever in Oakland's bullpen.