Diekman (1-6) earned the win against the Astros on Thursday after recording the final out of the eighth inning.

With two outs and a 6-6 tie in the eighth inning, Diekman stepped in for Blake Treinen to face Yordan Alvarez. The left-hander threw just two pitches to force Alvarez to ground out. Luckily, Matt Chapman homered in the bottom of the frame to hand the win over to Diekman and the A's. Through 56 appearances this season, the 32-year-old owns a 4.86 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.