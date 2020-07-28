Diekman earned his second hold in a win over the Angels on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts.

It was a bit of an adventure for the left-hander, who needed 23 pitches to navigate the frame thanks to the two free passes he issued. However, Diekman worked around his troubles by striking out the big-name trio of Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols, the latter an inning-ending whiff with Mike Trout on second base. The 33-year-old Diekman has already logged three scoreless appearances across his first four games, and given early returns, manager Bob Melvin is likely to continue calling on him frequently.