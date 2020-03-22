Athletics' Jake Diekman: Expected to face all comers
Diekman, a southpaw who re-signed with the Athletics on a two-year, $7.5 million contract this offseason, is expected to frequently work against both right- and left-handed hitters this season, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports. "There are times, especially for a guy like him, he just sees a clear lane against righties," manager Bob Melvin said. "And just sees the plate as opposed to throwing off the hitter."
Diekman arrived via trade from the Royals on July 27 last season and generated a 4.43 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 28 appearances. The southpaw was equally effective against batters of either handedness, holding both to a solid .303 wOBA and actually limiting right-handed bats to a lower batting average (.210) than he did same-handed hitters (.224). Melvin explains that Diekman's across-the-board effectiveness mainly stems from the fact he complements his mid-90s fastball with an extremely sharp breaking ball, a "biting slider" and a deceptive delivery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...